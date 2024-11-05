"A well-loved and deeply ****** woman is a happy woman who will not stray" EVA ALORDIAH says as she gets into debate with men







Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Eva Alordiah has gone on X to advice men about keeping their women.

The rapper wrote: "Soooooooooooo when are we going to finally talk about the fact that so many women are facing brutal Sexual dissatisfaction in their marriages, and most men do not even care to learn why, or how to help.

"A well-loved and deeply f****d woman is a happy woman who will not stray."





This led to a debate with her male followers. While some agreed with her, other said a woman who is a cheat will always do so, even if her man meets all the mentioned criteria.