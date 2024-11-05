After 28 years of marriage, he married another woman without telling me and our children - LADIES reveal how they felt when their husbands took second wives







Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - From shock, heart break, depression, grief to acceptance and indifference, some women have revealed how they felt when their husbands married second wives.

One particular woman, Nafisat Umar, on Monday, November 4, revealed that although she felt miserable, she didn't object to her husband taking a new wife, who was already pregnant, because she had been childless then after 6 years of marriage.

But God wiped away her tears by blessing her with a set of triplets after 20 years of marriage.

Another woman, Hauwa Diyajo, said she was heartbroken because her husband of 28 years didn't even tell her and their children that he had married a second wife.