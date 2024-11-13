A Pastor prays for bottles of perfume and tells his church members they will get instant miracles (VIDEO).





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - A pastor instructed members of his congregation to bring bottles of perfume to church during an anointing service and prayed for them, claiming that they would get instant miracles.

In the video, the brainwashed church members, both young and old, are seen holding bottles of perfume as the pastor prays for them, expecting to get miracles.

Some of the church members had more than three bottles of perfume which they lifted as the pastor prayed.

Watch the video.

Perfume Prayer: A Pastor Prays For Bottles Of Perfumes And Tells His Church Members They Will Get Miracles pic.twitter.com/liM3rs8hnx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 13, 2024

