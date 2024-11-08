Watch how this skilled driver en route to Kampala averted a fatal accident when the bus brakes failed on a busy highway (VIDEO)

Friday, November 8, 2024 - A long-distance driver acted fast to avert a fatal accident after the bus brakes failed along a major highway.
The driver was ferrying passengers from Juba to Kampala when
the bus developed a mechanical problem that led to the brake failure, prompting
him to use his skills to save lives.
He managed to reverse the bus to avoid a head-on collision
with oncoming vehicles and landed it on a thicket.
If he did not utilize his skills, the accident would have
been fatal.
See How This Bus Driver Enroute to Kampala Managed To Prevent A Fatal Accident Along A Busy Highway After Brakes Failed pic.twitter.com/ZKf7bCGO3H— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 8, 2024
