Pastor NG’ANG’A says BENNY HINN is a fake prophet and demands he refunds the money he contributed during his mega crusade (VIDEO).





Friday, November 22, 2024 - Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a, the founder of Neno Evangelism Church, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the nation, taking aim at American televangelist Benny Hinn for what he describes as a misleading portrayal of Kenya’s situation.

Ng’ang’a claims that calamities have befallen the country since Benny Hinn’s February 2024 crusade in Kenya, which saw prominent figures including President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto attending the event.

Hinn’s comments during the crusade have now drawn heavy criticism, particularly from Ng'ang'a, who is demanding accountability from the preacher.

During the mega crusade, Hinn showered praise on Kenya, describing the country as blessed, and he specifically lauded the First Lady for her role in the nation’s leadership.

Ng’ang’a has now labelled Benny Hinn a fake prophet and accused him of misrepresenting the true state of affairs in Kenya.

He openly regretted his financial contribution to the crusade, stating that he sent KSh 10,000 to support the event, but now feels deceived by the preacher’s words.

‘’Benny Hinn has nothing; he came to lie to us. How has it been since he came? Was he a true prophet? He came and lied to us and took our money. Return my money,’’ Ng’ang’a said.

‘’You should have told us we would die so we would repent. We would have repented. But to tell us that Kenya is a righteous country, and you have never seen such a government? Where?” he added.

Watch the video.

Pastor Nganga wants his ksh 10k back .He gave the offering to Apostle Benny Hinn! pic.twitter.com/bcOQ9rWPHa — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 21, 2024

