The prime suspect in the murder of Eastleigh woman, her daughter and niece arrested as it emerges that he fled to Kenya after murdering his wife in Ethiopia (PHOTO).





Sunday, November 3, 2024 - A prime suspect believed to be behind the brutal murder of a mother, daughter, and 12-year-old niece was arrested Sunday in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

Hashim Dagane Muhumed, who has been evading authorities for weeks, was finally captured as detectives expanded their search efforts, which had even reached as far as Somalia and Ethiopia.



Investigations reveal that Muhumed hails from Ethiopia’s Somalia region and had illegally acquired a Kenyan identification card.



His background includes a stint as a regional police officer in Ethiopia, where he was arrested and jailed for allegedly murdering his wife.



After his release, he fled to Kenya, establishing a base and starting a taxi business in Eastleigh and Parklands.



Authorities suspect that Muhumed was familiar with the victims—Amina Abdirashid, her aunt Waris Dahabo Daud, and her niece Nusayba Abdi Mohammed—and have linked him to an extortion operation within the city.



After his arrest, he was taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters for further identification and interrogation, where police are preparing multiple charges against him.



Evidence indicates that Muhumed was driving a Nissan Note, captured on CCTV picking the victims up from their Eastleigh home on October 21, 2024, just hours before their bodies were discovered at various locations.



The abandoned vehicle was found at Wakulima Market near the ENA Coach stage and subsequently towed to DCI Headquarters for forensic examination.



Police had previously appealed for public assistance in locating the suspect, and informants provided information that led to his discovery in Eastleigh on November 3.

