BUSTED: Flamboyant car dealer KHALIF KAIRO reportedly arrested and locked up at Gigiri Police Station over card fraud.





Friday, November 29, 2024 - Controversial city car dealer Khalif Kairo has reportedly been arrested in connection with fraud after local police in conjunction with Interpol officers conducted investigations and linked him with an international gang involved in card fraud.

Reports indicate that Kairo was picked up by detectives at his car yard along Kiambu Road and taken to Gigiri police station, where he is being locked up.

Asamoh, a popular X personality, shared the news about Kairo’s arrest on X.

News of his arrest has caused a buzz on social media because he was fond of bragging and parading his lavish lifestyle on the App.

Kairo’s arrest comes amid a crackdown on cybercrime operations across Africa orchestrated by Interpol and Afripol.

The crackdown, dubbed Operation Serengeti, targeted cybercriminals across 19 African countries and resulted in the arrest of over 1,000 suspects linked to online fraud schemes.

In Kenya, officers uncovered a major case of online credit card fraud, where cybercriminals had stolen USD 8.6 million (approx. Sh1.1 billion).

