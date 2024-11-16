The moment a rogue truck driver transporting fuel almost caused a fatal accident along a busy Kenyan road (VIDEO).





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - A reckless driver almost caused a fatal accident along a busy Kenyan road while overtaking dangerously.

In the video, the rogue driver, who was ferrying fuel, is seen overtaking another truck while speeding dangerously, posing danger to other motorists.

He almost collided head-on with oncoming vehicles, among them a saloon car.

Drivers of oncoming vehicles had to deviate from the main road to avoid a crash.

The accident would have been tragic if there had been a head-on collision because the truck which was being driven recklessly was transporting fuel.

Watch the video.

The Moment a Reckless Truck Driver Almost Caused A Fatal Accident Along A Busy Kenyan Road pic.twitter.com/UkWO4vFBHV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2024

