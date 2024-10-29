Your days are numbered! PETER MUNYA tells RUTO as he condemns his nefarious plot to extend his term





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 – PNU leader Peter Munya has warned Kenyans against the proposed Bill to extend term limits for elected leaders, among them President William Ruto, terming it a grave mistake.

Speaking yesterday in Muthara in Meru County, Munya, who was backed by party members, trashed the Bill presented by Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei, saying it is geared towards sabotaging democracy in the country.

Munya accused Ruto of secretly using the Nandi senator to extend his term from five to seven years, noting the move is an act of greed, ill-motivated to kill democracy in the county.

“We are warning Ruto’s government that their days are numbered because Kenyans have continued to suffer due to the high cost of living contributed to by corruption in the country and now they want to extend their power so that Kenyans can continue suffering,” said Munya.

He further accused Members of Parliament of being controlled by greed and personal interest instead of representing and protesting the Constitutional Amendment Bill that Munya warned would cause a grave economic crisis if passed.

“Kenya is a democratic country and nobody should try to change the constitution without going for a national referendum,” added Munya, a lawyer and former MP.

The former Meru Governor at the same time noted that citizens have the final say on any such constitutional amendments and not the president.

The party leader also vowed to lead an onslaught against MPs for supporting bad laws and policies spearheaded by the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST