Your days are numbered! PETER MUNYA tells RUTO as he condemns his nefarious plot to extend his term

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 – PNU leader Peter Munya has warned Kenyans against the proposed Bill to extend term limits for elected leaders, among them President William Ruto, terming it a grave mistake.
Speaking yesterday in Muthara in
Meru County, Munya, who was backed by party members, trashed the Bill presented
by Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei, saying it is geared towards
sabotaging democracy in the country.
Munya accused Ruto of secretly
using the Nandi senator to extend his term from five to seven years, noting the
move is an act of greed, ill-motivated to kill democracy in the county.
“We are warning Ruto’s
government that their days are numbered because Kenyans have continued to
suffer due to the high cost of living contributed to by corruption in the country
and now they want to extend their power so that Kenyans can continue
suffering,” said Munya.
He further accused Members of
Parliament of being controlled by greed and personal interest instead of
representing and protesting the Constitutional Amendment Bill that Munya warned
would cause a grave economic crisis if passed.
“Kenya is a democratic country
and nobody should try to change the constitution without going for a national
referendum,” added Munya, a lawyer and former MP.
The former Meru Governor at the
same time noted that citizens have the final say on any such constitutional
amendments and not the president.
The party leader also vowed to
lead an onslaught against MPs for supporting bad laws and policies spearheaded
by the president.
