Rogue pastor JAMES MAINA NG’ANG’A prohibits unmarried ladies from attending his church after giving them a 6-month ultimatum to find husbands.





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - Controversial preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church has banned unmarried female congregants from attending his church after he gave them a six-month marriage ultimatum.

Ng’ang’a, in a recent address, said the ultimatum had ended and questioned why some women in his congregation were still unmarried.

Ng’ang’a has been vocal about his belief that dating should not exceed six months before leading to marriage.

He stated that as their spiritual leader, he feels responsible for guiding them towards stable family lives.

He also criticized prolonged dating and casual relationships, advocating for marriage and family as the proper path for his followers.

“There should be a six-month ultimatum. I do not want people to waste time or to have their time wasted without getting married.

"I am giving my spiritual kids six months to get married. Why should I keep you here if you are not enjoying your life?

"If I am your spiritual Father, why shouldn’t I warn you? I am talking to my flock.

"I do not want to see people sleeping around. I want to see people married with a wife and their kids like I do,” he said.

The renowned televangelist extended his advice to men and women alike, urging abstinence and discouraging promiscuity, which he believes can lead to dissatisfaction in future relationships.

“For those who have not jumped from one man to another, stay that way.

"Imagine being married to Kamau, and before that, you dated a Kisii, Kamba, and a Luo.

"This ‘microphone’ testing gets into your head.

"When you get married to a man whose ‘microphone’ isn’t loud, you start complaining,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.