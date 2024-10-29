You are a traitor! Azimio bigwig PETER MUNYA slams RAILA for backing the corrupt Adani conglomerate and the JKIA takeover

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 – Azimio leaders have slammed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, accusing him of betraying Kenyans.
This follows his move to back
the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) takeover by the Indian
conglomerate Adani Group.
Led by PNU Leader Peter Munya,
the Azimio brigade condemned Raila for backing Adani which has attracted
widespread scrutiny over its plan to embark on ambitious infrastructure upgrade
projects in Kenya.
The former Meru Governor cited
that Adani’s entry into the country would spell danger and lead to an increase
in the cost of living which is already at an all-time high.
Munya faulted Raila’s support of
the firm owned by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, intimating that the former
premier’s backing of the company was for his own benefit.
“Adani will not bring any
benefit to us Kenyans, their entry will contribute to an increase to the cost
of living which is already very high. Perhaps the benefit is solely for you,” he
said.
Munya highlighted the mess left
by Adani in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh where the state of electricity is in
doldrums and warned that Adani’s entry into the country would spell doom for
Kenyans.
“Adani went to Sri Lanka and
Bangladesh and they have contributed to extremely high costs in electricity in
both countries. Their impact is clear to see as both countries are in a
crisis,” Munya stated.
The former governor particularly
highlighted the 30-year duration of the Adani-JKIA deal and lamented over the
condition set by Adani that no airport could be built in the country during that
period.
