You are a traitor! Azimio bigwig PETER MUNYA slams RAILA for backing the corrupt Adani conglomerate and the JKIA takeover





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 – Azimio leaders have slammed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, accusing him of betraying Kenyans.

This follows his move to back the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) takeover by the Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

Led by PNU Leader Peter Munya, the Azimio brigade condemned Raila for backing Adani which has attracted widespread scrutiny over its plan to embark on ambitious infrastructure upgrade projects in Kenya.

The former Meru Governor cited that Adani’s entry into the country would spell danger and lead to an increase in the cost of living which is already at an all-time high.

Munya faulted Raila’s support of the firm owned by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, intimating that the former premier’s backing of the company was for his own benefit.

“Adani will not bring any benefit to us Kenyans, their entry will contribute to an increase to the cost of living which is already very high. Perhaps the benefit is solely for you,” he said.

Munya highlighted the mess left by Adani in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh where the state of electricity is in doldrums and warned that Adani’s entry into the country would spell doom for Kenyans.

“Adani went to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and they have contributed to extremely high costs in electricity in both countries. Their impact is clear to see as both countries are in a crisis,” Munya stated.

The former governor particularly highlighted the 30-year duration of the Adani-JKIA deal and lamented over the condition set by Adani that no airport could be built in the country during that period.

