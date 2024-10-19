You will regret if you ignore court order and swear in KITHURE KINDIKI as GACHAGUA’s replacement – RAILA’s man warns RUTO





Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has warned President William Ruto not to disobey the court orders barring him from swearing in Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the new Deputy President.

In a statement, Amisi warned President Ruto not to swear in Prof. Kindiki as Deputy President until the case halting the swearing-in ceremony is heard and determined.

Amisi stated that Kindiki would still assume the office after the conclusion of the court process following the approval of his nomination by the National Assembly and subsequent gazettement of the same by the speaker of the National Assembly on October 18, 2024.

“To be safe, just obey the court order. The country needs sobriety. He will still go home anyway, so send him the right way,” Amisi said.

The courts have called for a pause on the process after High Court Judge Justice Chacha Mwita referred a petition to Chief Justice Martha Koome to consider constituting an uneven number of judges to determine the case.

In his ruling yesterday, Justice Mwita noted that some of the issues raised were significant and demanded the attention of more than one judge.

Amisi skipped the Friday session where 236 MPs voted in support of Ruto’s nominee for deputy president Kithure Kindiki who currently serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration.

