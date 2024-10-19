You will regret if you ignore court order and swear in KITHURE KINDIKI as GACHAGUA’s replacement – RAILA’s man warns RUTO

Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has warned President William Ruto not to disobey the court orders barring him from swearing in Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the new Deputy President.
In a statement, Amisi warned President Ruto not to swear in Prof. Kindiki as Deputy President until the case halting the swearing-in ceremony is heard and determined.
Amisi stated that Kindiki would still assume
the office after the conclusion of the court process following the approval of
his nomination by the National Assembly and subsequent gazettement of the same
by the speaker of the National Assembly on October 18, 2024.
“To be safe, just obey the court order. The
country needs sobriety. He will still go home anyway, so send him the right
way,” Amisi said.
The courts have called for a pause on the
process after High Court Judge Justice Chacha Mwita referred a petition to
Chief Justice Martha Koome to consider constituting an uneven number of judges
to determine the case.
In his ruling yesterday, Justice Mwita noted
that some of the issues raised were significant and demanded the attention of
more than one judge.
Amisi skipped the Friday session where 236 MPs
voted in support of Ruto’s nominee for deputy president Kithure Kindiki who
currently serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National
Administration.
