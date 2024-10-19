Null and void! KINDIKI is the new DP – MOSES KURIA and KHALWALE trash court orders stopping GACHAGUA’s replacement





Saturday, October 19, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor Moses Kuria has dismissed a court order temporarily barring the appointment of a new Deputy President following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

The ruling, delivered by High Court judge Justice Chacha Mwita on Friday, ordered a halt to the replacement of Gachagua until a hearing scheduled for October 24, 2024.

In his ruling, Justice Mwita noted the urgency of the matter and issued a conservatory order staying the implementation of the Senate’s resolution to uphold Gachagua’s impeachment, which included the appointment of his replacement.

However, Kuria argued that Justice Mwita’s orders came too late, as Interior Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki had already been confirmed as Gachagua’s successor.

“The appointment had been done. Justice Mwita’s orders as sought by the immediate former Deputy President are overtaken by events. Congratulations H.E Abraham Kithure Kindiki,” Kuria wrote on social media platform X.

Kuria’s sentiments were echoed by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

“The Kenyan public is taking cognizance of court orders in respect of the Deputy President of Kenya,

Kindiki Kithure, fully aware that by the time of the orders, the Senate was functus officio, the National Assembly was functus officio, the Gazettement of the changes in the Office of the Deputy President had been concluded. Congratulations National Assembly for bringing this matter to a final closure,” Khalwale wrote on X.

This comes even as the National Assembly overwhelmingly approved Kindiki’s nomination as the new Deputy President.

In a show of parliamentary unity, all 236 MPs present voted in favour of his nomination, with no abstentions or opposition votes recorded.

