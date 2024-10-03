3 suspects arrested for drugging a reveller and robbing him (PHOTOs).





Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Tree suspects involved in stupefying revellers have been apprehended by detectives from DCI Headquarters.

The arrests were made following a tip-off received through the Fichua Kwa DCI hotline, where a victim reported being drugged, robbed, and having money withdrawn from his M-Pesa account.

The swift investigation led to the capture of Patrick Njuguna Karogi, James Kiratu, and Susan Njoki Waithira.

They are currently in lawful custody, awaiting arraignment.









