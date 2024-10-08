You will go home whether you like it or not – CS ADEN DUALE tells GACHAGUA





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Environment Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua must be impeached for trying to balkanize the country along ethnic lines.

On Monday, Gachagua delivered a national address, firmly defending himself against all the accusations outlined in the impeachment motion.

However, Duale quickly hit out at Gachagua, accusing him of using the presser to seek sympathy and invoke emotions among Kenyans.

"Anyone who took time to go through the Special Motion and evidence tabled last week in the National Assembly can tell the interview was just a decoy to play in the public gallery, invite sympathy, and invoke emotions.

"Simply put, it was bare falsehoods coloured as a defence," Duale said.

The Environment CS said the die was already cast, and Gachagua’s controversial remarks against the Kenya Kwanza government would not stop the impeachment from taking place.

"As a reminder, the National Assembly Standing Order 51 provides that a Special Motion for removal from office cannot be withdrawn except with the leave of the House.

"The die is cast and the process cannot be stopped by threats and interviews iced with falsehoods.

