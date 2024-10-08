RIGATHI GACHAGUA directly links RUTO to his impeachment – ‘The motion has the President’s nod’





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua stated that his impeachment bid has the backing of President William Ruto.

During a press conference on Monday evening, Gachagua claimed that President William Ruto is behind the push for his impeachment, instructing Members of Parliament to act amid their fallout.

Shifting the blame to President Ruto, Gachagua argued that the proposed impeachment motion could not have reached the National Assembly without Ruto's approval.

"As to the issue that this motion cannot find its way to Parliament without the president’s nod, that is true…it has his nod," Gachagua said

The second in command further called the ongoing push to impeach him a betrayal from those he helped win elections.

He alluded that a decision had been made that he was no longer useful to the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He suggested that Ruto only used him to fight former president Uhuru Kenyatta to defeat the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party in the 2022 polls.

"I'm being haunted by nonsensical allegations simply because a decision has been made that Gachagua is no longer useful to this administration.

"I am now seen as a spent cartridge. My role was to help fight Uhuru Kenyatta and bring Ruto to power but now that mission is over.

"They want to discard me and appoint someone else, disregarding the will of Kenyans.

"This is what we call political deceit, conmanship, and betrayal," Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST