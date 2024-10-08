DONALD KIPKORIR reveals why GACHAGUA‘s ouster motion is useless and will be dismissed in court





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir has stated that the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has many loopholes and will be dismissed by any court.

On Tuesday, Kibwezi MP Mwengi Mutuse presented video evidence showing Deputy President Gachagua making inflammatory statements, allegedly violating the constitution.

However, Kipkorir argued that the motion to oust Gachagua would fail in court, stating, “Under The Evidence Act, electronic evidence which includes TV news, video clips, online news et al is INADMISSIBLE in any Judicial or quasi-Judicial proceedings like the National Assembly unless a qualified, competent & duly authorized person has sworn an Authentication Certificate on how, when & which ICT equipment he downloaded the evidence”

Kipkorir further stated that “Under The Data Protection Act & The Criminal Procedure Code, you can only access private information like bank or telephone records with a Court Order,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST