You will be in hot water if you forgive GACHAGUA - See Lawyer AHMEDNASIR’s warning to President RUTO over the DP’s impeachment.





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has dismissed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's apology to his boss, President William Ruto, questioning its sincerity and timing.

On Sunday, Gachagua said he was sorry if he had offended the president in any way.

Gachagua also asked Ruto to forgive his spouse, Dorcas Rigathi, referring to her recent engagement programs, which include spearheading boys' rights in the country.

In a tweet on Sunday, October 6, Ahmednasir warned the president against forgiving his embattled deputy.

Ahmednasir said the 11 charges levelled against the second in command have nothing to do with Ruto as a person.

The outspoken lawyer argued that the accusations in the impeachment motion against Gachagua were weighty, and Ruto would be in trouble if he attempted to save his deputy.

"The 11 charges against DP Rigathi Gachagua have nothing to do with the person of President William Ruto and he has no powers to forgive Gachagua.

"The 11 accusations all hinge on weighty constitutional breaches by Gachagua as alleged by Parliament. If President Ruto purports to forgive Gachagua, he will be in hot water!" Ahmednasir said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST