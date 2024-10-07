See the multi-million commercial property that the newly-elected Chairperson of The Council of Governors AHMED ABDULLAHI is constructing along Mombasa Road using money looted from the county coffers.

Monday, October 7, 2024 - Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi is reportedly constructing a multimillion commercial property along Mombasa Road using money looted from the county coffers.
Reports indicate that the Governor is collaborating with his
two associates to put up the building located on prime land.
Despite looting the county coffers dry, the ODM-affiliated
MP has been elected the new Council of Governors, replacing Ann Waiguru.
The announcement followed more than five hours of
closed-door discussions among the 47 county heads, during which they
deliberated on leadership rotation between the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio
coalitions.
See the photo of the multimillion property.
