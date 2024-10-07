See the multi-million commercial property that the newly-elected Chairperson of The Council of Governors AHMED ABDULLAHI is constructing along Mombasa Road using money looted from the county coffers.





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi is reportedly constructing a multimillion commercial property along Mombasa Road using money looted from the county coffers.

Reports indicate that the Governor is collaborating with his two associates to put up the building located on prime land.

Despite looting the county coffers dry, the ODM-affiliated MP has been elected the new Council of Governors, replacing Ann Waiguru.

The announcement followed more than five hours of closed-door discussions among the 47 county heads, during which they deliberated on leadership rotation between the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions.

See the photo of the multimillion property.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.