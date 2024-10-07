Those saying RUTO and GACHAGUA should be impeached together are big fools – RAILA ODINGA’s man says





Monday, October 7,2024 - A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has labeled Kenyans calling for the impeachment of President William Ruto alongside his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, as fools.

During the public participation exercise held on Friday and Saturday regarding the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, most Kenyans called for the impeachment of both President William Ruto and his deputy.

But commenting on X on Saturday, Prof. Makau Mutua, who is Raila Odinga's spokesman, said it is foolish for Kenyans to call for impeachment for both yet it is Gachagua who is facing the guillotine.

“It’s OK for Gachagua’s GULLIBLE supporters to defend him.

"Every dog has a friend.

"But it’s a constitutional absurdity for them to suggest he and President Ruto must be impeached together.

"Then what? These ignoramuses can’t think their way out of a paper bag!” Mutua stated.

