You have only 7 days left as Kenya's Deputy President – RUTO’s man OSCAR SUDI tells GACHAGUA





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to prepare to go home, stating that his goose is cooked.

On Monday, during an interview with KTN, Gachagua warned Rift Valley MPs against supporting his impeachment, reminding them that Mt. Kenya MPs stood by William Ruto when he was being humiliated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

However, in response, Sudi who is one of the Rift Valley Members of Parliament, reminded Gachagua that he has only a few days left in office.

Sudi cautioned Gachagua against claiming to promote unity in Mt Kenya, suggesting that his motives were self-serving.

“After all is said and done, there are just seven days to go.

"There’s no greater cause than a united Kenya. Stop the tribalism and don’t try to isolate the Agikuyu from the rest of Kenyans for your interests,” Sudi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST