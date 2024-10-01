UHURU is back and fully in charge as High Court reinstates KIONI and MURATHE as Jubilee bosses





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is now back in charge of the Jubilee Party after the High Court overturned the decision to kick his allies out of the party by President William Ruto’s wing.

The High Court ruled that Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe will continue to legally hold his position in the party despite a decision by some members to expel him.

Justice Janet Mulwa also gave Jeremiah Kioni powers to continue acting in the capacity of Jubilee party’s Secretary General, a ruling that is set to end the protracted political power battle within the party.

"Victory as high court rules that Jubilee Party belongs to Uhuru Kenyatta. Justice Janet Mulwa also nullified the Kanini-Sabina-led NEC that purported to remove Jeremiah Kioni, David Murathe, and Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi,’’ Jubilee party shared in a statement.

Jubilee Party has been facing wrangles after a section of leaders affiliated with the wing led by Sabina Chege (who sought to replace Uhuru Kenyatta) and East Africa Community lawmaker Kanini Kega (taking over from Kioni) staged a takeover of the party.

The staged takeover also removed former President Uhuru Kenyatta from the position of party leader, a decision that sharply divided the party.

The takeover pitted two sides claiming the leadership of the party structures with two factions emerging to claim the positions.

The factions allied to Kioni and Murathe had moved to court to seek an order directing the reversal of the leadership of the party.

Justice Mulwa also directed the disputing parties to bear the cost of the legal proceedings on their own, meaning that neither Chege’s nor Kioni’s faction will bear the legal costs on their own in entirety.

The Kenyan DAILY POST