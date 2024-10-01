MP NJOROGE KURURIA under fire after thanking the police for saving RUTO’s Gov’t from further embarrassment by arresting activist MORARA KEBASO





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Gatundu North MP Elijah "Kururia" Njoroge has received fierce backlash after he publicly praised the police for arresting activist Kebaso Morara on Monday and saving the government of President William Ruto from further embarrassment.

Speaking in an interview earlier today, Njoroge expressed his desire for Morara to be held at a police station within his constituency, suggesting that police should no longer move him around to evade outraged citizens.

“I have police who are moving Morara to various police stations. I would like him to be brought to one in Gatundu, which has street children in it,” he stated.

“Those officers who arrested him, God bless you so much. I pray they keep moving him so that Morara now knows this country has laws,” he added.

However, Kenyans expressed their anger at Njoroge's comments against Morara who has been exposing corruption and President William Ruto’s ghost projects across the country.

“I have said it and I'll repeat if we are to change how this country is run, we need to start recalling such MPs,” Zachary Oguda, brother to Gabriel Oguda, responded to Njoroge’s comments,

A video shared online by Joshua Okayo, a student leader from the Kenya School of Law, revealed alarming allegations of police brutality against activists, claiming that some had been beaten, with one admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital due to injuries sustained during their detention.

