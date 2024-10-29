Tragedy as popular actress NYABOKE MORAA loses her father, 3 months after her only daughter took her own life.





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - Popular actress Nyaboke Moraa is mourning another heartbreaking loss, announcing the passing of her father.

This tragedy comes just three months after she buried her only daughter, who died on July 28.

Coincidentally, her father’s death occurred on the same date, adding to her grief.

In an emotional message, Nyaboke expressed the deep pain she is experiencing, describing her father as her “solid rock” who loved her unconditionally.

"She acknowledged the weight of the successive losses, saying, “I am in so much pain, so much I feel like I am losing it.”

The actress has endured a series of devastating losses recently, having also lost her brother at least six months ago.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.