Police offer $1 million reward to solve 2015 murder case of woman killed while talking on phone







Monday, October 28, 2024 - A $1 million reward has been offered for information that helps solve the 2015 murder of an Indian mother in Sydney, Australia.

IT worker, 41, Prabha Arun Kumar was fatally stabbed on Saturday, March 7, 2015, while she was walking through Parramatta Park in the city's west while talking on the phone to her husband.

She had just caught a train to Parramatta Railway Station on her way home from work in Rhodes at about 9.30pm.

Walking across a dimly-lit Parramatta Park, Kumar was 400 metres from her Westmead home when she was stabbed in the neck.﻿

Emergency services attended the scene but were unable to save her and she died from her injuries.

A crime scene was set up and detectives began to investigate the killing.

Homicide Boss Danny Doherty said although police have not identified a main suspect, they believe it was a targeted attack.

"We can almost exclude robbery as a motive, sexually related attack, can also exclude any bias attack, there's been no evidence of that," he said.

"Whoever was responsible for Prabha's death it was an intentional act of violence ... whoever stabbed her, intended to kill her."

Doherty said Kumar's husband, who was in India at the time of her murder, remained a person of interest in the case, however, they had no evidence about who stabbed her.

He also said the possibility that the murder was planned overseas was one line of inquiry detectives had looked into.

"We're not excluding other people as persons of interest ... There's someone out there who committed the murder, who actually stabbed Prabha to death," Doherty said.

He also said it was publicly documented that her husband had been having an affair at the time of the murder.

Detectives are trying to figure out who would benefit from Prabha being dead as she was "the main breadwinner" for her family, Doherty said.

She was working in Australia to send money back to her family in India.

Police have pursued multiple lines of inquiries and made several public appeals for information, but the case remains unsolved.

Now the NSW government and police have announced that they will offer a $1 million reward to anyone who can help solve the almost decade-old murder of Prabha Arun Kumar.

Doherty said Prabha's family were "lovely people" who deserved to know what happened to her.

"They have not forgotten Prabha, they want this matter to be resolved, they want the answers

"She came to Australia to get money to send back to her family, it's important for them to get the answers ... as much as her friends as well."