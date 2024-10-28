Woman shares her father's reaction to her stiletto nails (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - A woman who got her nails done has shared her father's reaction to them.

Her father did not approve of the nails and he told her no man would want to get married to her.

"Nobody that is looking for a wife, that will see this thing and marry that person," the father said and knocked on the table for emphasis.

“Go and write it somewhere. I tell you this secret today,” he added.

Watch the video below.