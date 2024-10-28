My mum and family were against my marriage - REGINA DANIELS reveals as she narrates how she met her husband during sightseeing with one of her '20 boyfriends'







Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - Actress Regina Daniels has revealed that her mother and other family members were initially against her marrying her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, due to their 38-year age gap.

Regina and the 62-year-old Senator got married in 2019 and have two children together.

The actress who disclosed this during a recent live conversation with a friend on Instagram, also said she met her husband during a sightseeing with one of her ‘20 ex-boyfriends’

“I went to visit my boyfriend and I was so angry about why we had to go sightseeing, but when we got there I met a cute man," she said.

“The moral of the story is that your boyfriend should not stop you from seeing your husband,” she added.

She also dismissed rumours that her mother forced her to marry the politician.

“When I started with my husband I forgot I was to have boyfriends; of course, I had like 20. When people think I don’t have a choice, I’m like what?

“People were saying mummy forced me not knowing that she was against the marriage, my full family said no.”

Watch the video below