Why Lawyer NELSON HAVI wants President RUTO to dissolve Parliament over GACHAGUA impeachment.

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has urged President William Ruto to dissolve Parliament, stating that it is becoming an embarrassment to Kenyans.
Commenting on social media on
Tuesday, Havi who is currently the chairperson of the Retirement Benefits
Authority(RBA) board, urged Ruto to immediately dissolve Parliament whether
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is impeached or not.
“National Assembly has lost legitimacy. It will falter further if it impeaches or does not impeach DP Rigathi Gachagua as 291 MPs have exposed its folly. President William Ruto must take good legal advice.
"After today, he should not wait for the Senate. He must
dissolve Parliament,” Havi wrote on his X
Parliamentarians will today vote
on an impeachment motion against the Deputy President that is spearheaded by
Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse.
Gachagua faces impeachment for gross violation of the constitution, disrespecting the president, and promoting ethnicity and tribalism through his "shareholding" remarks, among other charges.
