Azimio politician accuses Kisumu County Criminal Investigations Officer HUSSEIN BAKARI of selling cocaine to young men and women in Kondele.





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Kisumu County Criminal Investigations Officer Hussein Bakari has been accused of receiving bribes to protect criminals selling narcotics.

According to vocal Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai, the senior DCI officer sells cocaine to young men and women in Kondele, leading to an upsurge in crime.

Alai said he approached the DCI boss and asked him to take disciplinary action against Bakari.

It is alleged that Bakari is about to retire and that’s why he is abusing his senior position by engaging in criminal activities.

Check out Alai’s tweet.

