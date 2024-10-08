Detectives arrest a Luo man who murdered two people after being on the run for months (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - After months of relentless pursuit, Police Officers from Kondele Police Station have finally arrested an elusive murder suspect, Oliver Ochieng Jaoko, also known as Olivert.

Ochieng’s arrest comes in the wake of his involvement in the brutal hacking to death of Evans Opiyo and Mohammed Saleh on July 1, 2024, at Kibuye Market over a dispute that erupted over the control of proceeds from five washrooms at the bustling market. Following this heinous act, Ochieng vanished into the shadows, evading capture.



A manhunt was launched, and acting on a tip-off, he was smoked out of his hideout in the Manyatta area and apprehended.



The DCI appreciates the members of the public for their continued support in sharing valuable information in the fight against criminal activities.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.