Why are you bashing Luos yet SABINA CHEGE voted “YES” for GACHAGUA’s impeachment? – ODM man asks





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - A prominent Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) blogger has questioned why Kenyans are criticizing members of the Luo community after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment on Tuesday, while some Kikuyu community members, like nominated MP Sabina Chege, also supported the impeachment.

Following Gachagua's impeachment, Kenyans on X rallied together, accusing Luo MPs of being used by President William Ruto to push Gachagua out.

However, blogger Gabriel Oguda questioned why Kenyans are criticizing Luos when some Kikuyus, like Sabina Chege, were at the forefront voting "yes" during the Gachagua impeachment motion.

“Sabina Chege VOTED YES but it's Luos receiving the heat. Mathira Ni Home," Gabriel Oguda wrote.

Gachagua was impeached by 281 MPs, and his fate now rests with the Senate; if it approves his impeachment, it will be the end of his political career.

The Kenyan DAILY POST