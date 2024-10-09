KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH dismisses claims that RUTO directed MPs to support GACHAGUA’s impeachment





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah has dismissed claims that President William Ruto was involved in the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

During his media briefing on Monday evening at his Karen residence, Gachagua linked his ouster to Ruto and accused the president of betrayal.

However, in an interview with NTV, Ichung'wah stated that the deputy president was lying.

According to the vocal parliamentarian, the role of oversight on the executive is reserved for the National Assembly, and therefore, a process like impeachment should not be seen as a shocker.

He said Gachagua's impeachment is parliament's self-initiative, which the president has nothing to do with.

"MPs do not need the permission of President William Ruto or indeed anybody in the Executive to impeach anybody.

“We simply exercise our oversight mandate in accordance with the constitution," said Ichung'wah.

Before the impeachment motion, Gachagua argued that such grave issues as his ouster must be a brainchild of the head of state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST