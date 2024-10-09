KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH dismisses claims that RUTO directed MPs to support GACHAGUA’s impeachment

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah has dismissed claims that President William Ruto was involved in the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.
During his media briefing on
Monday evening at his Karen residence, Gachagua linked his ouster to Ruto and
accused the president of betrayal.
However, in an interview with NTV, Ichung'wah stated that the deputy president was lying.
According to the vocal
parliamentarian, the role of oversight on the executive is reserved for the
National Assembly, and therefore, a process like impeachment should not be seen
as a shocker.
He said Gachagua's
impeachment is parliament's self-initiative, which the president has nothing to
do with.
"MPs do not need the permission
of President William Ruto or indeed anybody in the Executive to impeach anybody.
“We simply exercise our
oversight mandate in accordance with the constitution," said Ichung'wah.
Before the impeachment motion,
Gachagua argued that such grave issues as his ouster must be a brainchild of
the head of state.
