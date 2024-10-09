Missing security guard found dumped in a forest with his hands tied after being abducted by unknown people in Naivasha (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - A middle-aged man who works as a security guard at a school in Naivasha has been found dumped in a forest after he was reported missing.

The victim, Wesley Kipngetich Bett, was reportedly abducted by unknown people at night while in the line of duty, prompting police to launch a manhunt for him.

He was found dumped at Ngeria forest with his hands tied.

Police have launched investigations into the incident, hoping to bring the cultists involved in the abduction to book.

Lately, cases of abductions have been on the rise in different parts of the country, leading to endless complaints from Kenyans.

See photos.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.