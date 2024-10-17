What kind of a man are you? You are so heartless! – MALALA sends RUTO very disturbing message after GACHAGUA's impeachment.





Friday, October 18, 2024 - Former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has expressed his Deep hatred for President William Ruto following Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment yesterday.

Speaking outside the Karen Hospital where the former Deputy President was admitted, Malala questioned Ruto's personal touch, accusing him of frustrating Gachagua despite his health condition.

"Have you become this heartless, Mr. President, to the sense that your deputy President is sick but you are still wrestling him down? What kind of a human being are you Mr. President, what heart are you made of, Mr. President? "Malala asked.

According to the former UDA SG, Gachagua did not deserve the 'injustice' meted out to him, especially after he fought to help Ruto win the presidency.

He faulted the President for not speaking out and failing to intervene after Gachagua fell ill.

"You decided that you will be the last person that will kill the aspirations of our deputy president. We leave you to God", the visibly angry former senator said.

The former UDA SG went on to reveal that they are very disappointed in the President and how he handled the impeachment of his former deputy.

However, he expressed his confidence in the Judiciary, asserting that the courts would overturn the Senate's decision.

Speaking on Rigathi's health, Malala assured Kenyans that the former DP will be back on his feet, and he will be back in high spirits.

The former senator claimed that despite the impeachment, Gachagua will be Deputy President until 2027.

Gachagua was admitted to Karen Hospital after he experienced chest pains moments before he was set to be cross-examined by lawyers representing the National Assembly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST