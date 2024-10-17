What kind of a man are you? You are so heartless! – MALALA sends RUTO very disturbing message after GACHAGUA's impeachment.

Friday, October 18, 2024 - Former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has expressed his Deep hatred for President William Ruto following Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment yesterday.
Speaking outside the Karen
Hospital where the former Deputy President was admitted, Malala questioned
Ruto's personal touch, accusing him of frustrating Gachagua despite his health
condition.
"Have you become this
heartless, Mr. President, to the sense that your deputy President is sick but
you are still wrestling him down? What kind of a human being are you Mr.
President, what heart are you made of, Mr. President? "Malala asked.
According to the former UDA SG,
Gachagua did not deserve the 'injustice' meted out to him, especially after he
fought to help Ruto win the presidency.
He faulted the President for not
speaking out and failing to intervene after Gachagua fell ill.
"You decided that you will
be the last person that will kill the aspirations of our deputy president. We
leave you to God", the visibly angry former senator said.
The former UDA SG went on to
reveal that they are very disappointed in the President and how he handled the
impeachment of his former deputy.
However, he expressed his
confidence in the Judiciary, asserting that the courts would overturn the
Senate's decision.
Speaking on Rigathi's health,
Malala assured Kenyans that the former DP will be back on his feet, and he will
be back in high spirits.
The former senator claimed that
despite the impeachment, Gachagua will be Deputy President until 2027.
Gachagua was admitted to
Karen Hospital after he experienced chest pains moments before he was set
to be cross-examined by lawyers representing the National Assembly.
