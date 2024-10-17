MOSES KURIA sends a cryptic message to Mt. Kenya and hints at the next Deputy President after the impeachment of GACHAGUA – Look!





Friday, October 18, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor Moses Kuria has hinted at the next Deputy President following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua by the Senate yesterday.

Taking to his X account yesterday, Kuria advised Mt Kenya region residents to consider supporting a politician from Mt Kenya East as its next leader in an indirect endorsement of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, who is keen to replace Gachagua.

According to the former Pubic Service Cabinet Secretary, it was in the best interests of the community to support someone from Mt Kenya East insisting the time was ripe.

He reminded the region that it was done with paying its external debt by voting for President William Ruto in the 2022 election.

Kuria while expounding his opinion, warned that Mt Kenya West, where he hails from, risks isolation in subsequent election cycles if the bloc fails to rally behind a candidate from Meru or Embu.

“My beloved House of Mumbi. In 2022 we paid external debts by voting for a non Mt Kenya candidate,” Kuria commented.

“The time has come for us to complete the debt-paying season by paying our domestic debt by supporting our Meru and Embu siblings to lead us. History will judge us right. Take it from your economist son,” he added.

Kuria's latest sentiments also followed his recent advice calling for peaceful and harmonious co-existence between Mt Kenya and other communities in the country.

While underscoring the need for unity, Kuria said it was the only way to ensure the Mt Kenya region was well represented in the government now and in the future.

