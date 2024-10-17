You will never have peace! Mt. Kenya politicians tell RUTO as they break down in tears after visiting poor GACHAGUA at Karen hospital after his impeachment









Friday, October 18, 2024 - Former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri broke down in tears moments after visiting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Karen Hospital in Nairobi yesterday.

Ngunjiri struggled to contain his emotions as he expressed his displeasure at the Senate’s decision to proceed with the impeachment motion despite Gachagua’s absence.

He faulted President William Ruto, accusing him of orchestrating Gachagua's impeachment.

The politician further accused parliament and the executive of failing to take Gachagua’s health seriously.

"They can take all his property but his health should be paramount. God protect Gachagua and maintain his health. His heart belongs to you, help us.

"Right now, there is not much I can say. Right now we leave everything to God. We will see him tomorrow," Ngunjuri said outside the Karen Hospital shortly after visiting the deputy president.

His sentiments were echoed by Githunguri legislator Gathoni Wamuchomba, who also appeared emotional while addressing the press outside the health facility.

Wamuchomba while expressing her dissatisfaction with the impeachment, urged the government to spare Gachagua more woes and let him be.

Wamuchomba took a swipe at the government for continuously frustrating the former deputy president without any good reason.

However, she exuded confidence that Gachagua would soon get better and leave the hospital.

"Gachagua will eventually leave the hospital. We are praying for him. If you are so interested in the deputy president's seat you can keep it. He has not occupied that position for long.

"But leave him alone and the little he has at his age," Wamuchomba stated tearfully.

Their sentiments followed minutes after the Senate plenary upheld the decision to impeach Gachagua after finding him guilty of five charges out of the eleven leveled against him.

