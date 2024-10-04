Wewe Ni Mtu Mjinga - Mumias East MP PETER SALAYSA loses his cool on air after a radio host confronted him for paying his CDF employees via Mpesa





Friday, October 4, 2024 - Controversial Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salaysa was hosted for an interview on a local radio station where he lost his cool while being questioned over accountability.

The host put Salaysa to task and asked him to explain why he pays his staff in the CDF office via Mpesa.

The well-informed radio host further asked Salaysa why his CDF employees don’t have formal employment letters to guarantee their job security.

The questions did not augur well with Salaysa, prompting him to lose his cool.

He accused the presenter of playing petty politics and asking nonsensical questions.

“Wewe ni mjinga. Unauliza maswali ya kijinga,” he ranted and threatened to walk out of the interview.

Watch the video.

