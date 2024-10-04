High court orders GACHAGUA impeachment public participation to be held in all 290 constituencies

Friday, October 4, 2024 - A High Court sitting in Kerugoya has put brakes on the impeachment proceedings against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after it directed the National Assembly to organize another public participation exercise in every constituency regarding the matter.
This followed a petition filed
by Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Njeri Maina which was certified as
urgent.
The National Assembly has only
organised public participation in 47 centres in all counties.
Justice Richard Mwongo said the
public hearing scheduled for today (October 4) may proceed as a first stage but
the respondents in the case to organize similar public hearings for citizens at
least at the constituency level.
This, he said, will enable the
constituents of members of parliament responsible for the impeachment process
nationally to engage with and participate in hearings by which citizens at that
level can participate and offer their representations.
The Judge in issuing the order
made reference to Supreme Court decisions that have been the guiding principle
when it comes to meaningful public participation.
The outcome of these decisions
is that public participation must be genuine and accompanied by reasonable
notice.
The matter which was certified
as urgent was filed by Njeri Maina.
In her papers, she has sued the
Senate, National Assembly, and others.
The judge directed that the petitioner serve her papers to the respondents ahead of a mention date set for next Friday when further directions in the case regarding Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment will be issued.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments