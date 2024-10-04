High court orders GACHAGUA impeachment public participation to be held in all 290 constituencies





Friday, October 4, 2024 - A High Court sitting in Kerugoya has put brakes on the impeachment proceedings against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after it directed the National Assembly to organize another public participation exercise in every constituency regarding the matter.

This followed a petition filed by Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Njeri Maina which was certified as urgent.

The National Assembly has only organised public participation in 47 centres in all counties.

Justice Richard Mwongo said the public hearing scheduled for today (October 4) may proceed as a first stage but the respondents in the case to organize similar public hearings for citizens at least at the constituency level.

This, he said, will enable the constituents of members of parliament responsible for the impeachment process nationally to engage with and participate in hearings by which citizens at that level can participate and offer their representations.

The Judge in issuing the order made reference to Supreme Court decisions that have been the guiding principle when it comes to meaningful public participation.

The outcome of these decisions is that public participation must be genuine and accompanied by reasonable notice.

The matter which was certified as urgent was filed by Njeri Maina.

In her papers, she has sued the Senate, National Assembly, and others.

The judge directed that the petitioner serve her papers to the respondents ahead of a mention date set for next Friday when further directions in the case regarding Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment will be issued.

