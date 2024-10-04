RUTO in shock as Mt. Kenya MPs develop cold feet and make a big U-turn on impeaching GACHAGUA even after ‘eating’ his money - Look!





Friday, October 4, 2024 – President William Ruto’s nefarious plot to impeach his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, has taken a new twist.

This comes after several MPs from Nyeri, who initially backed Ruto's plans and supported the impeachment motion against Gachagua, have changed their stance and withdrawn their support for the ouster attempt.

During a press conference yesterday, Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto, Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina, Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami, and Embu Woman Representative Pamela Njoki announced that they had a change of heart after consulting their constituents.

They expressed their intention to vote in favor of saving the Deputy President when the matter comes to a vote.

The MPs claimed that their initial decision to support the ouster attempt was not based on facts which led them to make a rushed decision.

They affirmed that they had not read the charges and understood them well enough.

As such, the MPs claimed that after immersing themselves in a period of soul-searching and listening to the ground, they had made the firm decision to shoot down the motion despite supporting it during its initial reading.

Wandeto revealed that residents of Nyeri are against the impeachment.

As a representative of the people, he claimed that he had chosen to listen to the bloc that elected him.

The leaders who appended their signatures to the motion when Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse presented it in Parliament on Tuesday, now say that the best course of action is for Gachagua and Ruto to sit down, resolve their issues, and focus on development.

