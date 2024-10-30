WETANGULLA reads Riot Act to MPs as he vows to do the unimaginable to those with chronic absenteeism

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has warned legislators to do their jobs and stop absconding Parliament, saying their continued absenteeism was paralyzing House operations.
Speaking during a Parliamentary
retreat in Naivasha, Nakuru County, Wetangula cited that the recent trend has
had a negative effect, paralysing critical Bills affecting Kenyans.
According to Wetangula, quorum
hitches have continued to affect house operations.
He proceeded to fault the
lawmakers, warning that such conduct, going to the future is unacceptable.
Wetangula particularly faulted
the Chairs and Vice chairs for snubbing sittings but being on the front line
for foreign travels.
He emphasized that chairpersons
and vice-chairpersons should be committed to streamlining legislative processes
and eliminating unnecessary delays.
The speaker emphasized the
crucial role committee chairpersons play in the House, noting that they serve
as a key link between the Legislature and the Executive.
Wetangula has vowed to crack the
whip on departmental, audit, appropriations, and select committee chairs who
continue to promote absenteeism. He has warned that this behavior risks them
being removed from their roles.
