Iko kazi as TSC advertises 20,000 jobs for JSS Teachers – These are the qualifications and how to apply





Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto, through the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), has announced the hiring of additional Junior Secondary Teachers.

According to the advert in the local dailies, the commission seeks to employ 20,000 teachers on an internship basis for a period of 12 months.

Interested candidates were advised to apply through the TSC website by no later than November 4 at midnight.

The teachers will be deployed to help in the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and will teach at Regular Schools. They will also be deployed to teach at the Special Needs Education (SNE) schools.

To qualify, all applicants must be Kenyan citizens with a minimum grade of C+ (plus) in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and on the two teaching subjects.

They must also be registered with the TSC.

TSC also added that it will only accept online applications and that manual applications will not be acceptable.

Further, successful applicants will be allowed to teach in any of the schools in the areas they have applied from or any other part of the country where a vacancy exists.

TSC also announced that only teachers with no teaching record with the commission or any disciplinary issues will be considered.

The commission plans to pay the interns a monthly stipend of Ksh20, 000 which will be subject to any government deductions.

Applicants will be required to submit their copies of TSC Certificate, national identity card, National Council for Persons with Disability card for the differently abled applicants, KRA PIN, and two passport-size photos.

