We don’t need MPs; they are useless – GACHAGUA’s ally incites Kenyans to abolish National Assembly





Wednesday, October 30, 2024 – We may not have Members of Parliament in the future going by the opinion of Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa.

Speaking during a podcast interview, Karungo fronted the idea that Kenya does not need MPs at all.

He expressed his firm belief that in the event Kenya looked to abolish some elective positions, then the position of MPs at the National Assembly should be the first casualty.

While justifying his case, the legislator opined that the MPs job description can be handled by other leaders rendering the MP position unnecessary.

"An MP is elected, then they travel to Nairobi, they leave the people they have been elected to represent and forget them and why they were elected," Karungo stated during the interview.

"Compared to the MPs, MCAs are the local representatives who live with the people. They understand the needs of the people." the Senator said.

According to the lawmaker, the Member of County Assembly (MCA) position is the most important in the country, since holders interact with their constituents directly.

He proceeded to claim that Governors were the second most important elected leaders in Kenya because, they too, like MCAs interact directly with the people they represent and understand their needs.

He also claimed that the Senator's position is more important than that of an MP based on the fact that this section of lawmakers passes national laws with the counties in mind.

Karungo therefore believes that the work MPs do can be taken over by Senators.

The Senator further pointed out the Senate should be the only house in Kenya with a maximum of 67 representatives and not 300 plus like it is in the National Assembly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST