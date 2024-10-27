WETANG’ULA is going nowhere courtesy of the 30% share in RUTO’s Gov’t - RAILA’s ODM breaks silence on the purported plot to oust the speaker





Sunday, October 27, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has broken silence over a purported plot to impeach National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

In a statement, Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma refuted reports that ODM was planning something against Wetang’ula.

Reports had alleged that a plan was mooted to oust Wetang'ula and have his post handed to a loyalist of Raila Odinga.

But in an X update, Kaluma said there were no such plans.

Flagging the claims as propaganda, the MP suggested that Wetang'ula would finish his term as contemplated in the Kenya Kwanza power-sharing agreement.

"Hon. Moses M. Wetangula, EGH, the Speaker of the National Assembly, is the 3rd in command in Kenya. Those drooling over his seat and using the media to propagate unfounded propaganda should know the seat of the Speaker of the National Assembly will only be vacant when he moves up and higher in the ladder of leadership in Kenya," Kaluma said.

The lawmaker also sought to absolve the ODM party of the accusations of destabilising the current regime.

Kaluma stated that the Raila-led political outfit was committed to helping President William Ruto's regime stand and deliver on the agenda on which it was installed.

"The ODM party is here to help stabilise the State, not for parochial pursuits. God bless Kenya," said Kaluma.

