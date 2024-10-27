CHRIS KAIGA and JOANA KINUTHIA are back together after break up.





Sunday, October 27, 2024 - Celebrated musician Chris Kaiga and Joana Kinuthia have officially reconciled after a brief breakup.

In a recent interaction with a fan who claimed to have spotted Chris in one of Joana’s videos, the beauty influencer confirmed that they are back together.

Their split was announced in July when Joana took to her Instagram stories to share the news.

However, during a September interview with Eric Eotwe, Chris reflected on their relationship and the lessons he learned during their time apart.

He emphasized that their genuine connection helped him better understand his own flaws and behaviors.

“A genuine relationship like the one we had has to make you grow. It makes you more aware of your flaws, traits, and behavior.

"It was such a genuine relationship that it made me reflect and look at things more introspectively,” Kaiga explained.

The couple has been together since 2022 when they first shared their relationship on Instagram in a heartfelt post, garnering support from fans who eagerly rooted for them.

