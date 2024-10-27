CHRIS KAIGA and JOANA KINUTHIA are back together after break up.

Sunday, October 27, 2024 - Celebrated musician Chris Kaiga and Joana Kinuthia have officially reconciled after a brief breakup.
In a recent interaction with a fan
who claimed to have spotted Chris in one of Joana’s videos, the beauty
influencer confirmed that they are back together.
Their split was announced in July
when Joana took to her Instagram stories to share the news.
However, during a September interview with
Eric Eotwe, Chris reflected on their relationship and the lessons he learned
during their time apart.
He emphasized that their genuine connection helped him better understand his own flaws and behaviors.
“A genuine
relationship like the one we had has to make you grow. It makes you more aware
of your flaws, traits, and behavior.
"It was such a genuine relationship
that it made me reflect and look at things more introspectively,” Kaiga
explained.
The couple has been together since
2022 when they first shared their relationship on Instagram in a heartfelt
post, garnering support from fans who eagerly rooted for them.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments