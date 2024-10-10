Wenye Nchi: Police raid Texas Bar in Kikuyu, shut it down and arrest patrons after they shouted ‘Ichungwa Must Go’ (VIDEO).





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwa reportedly sent police officers to shut down Texas Bar, a popular bar in Kikuyu town, after the patrons revolted against him.

The patrons shouted "Ichungwa Must God,’’ in unison to express their displeasure with his leadership, prompting him to send police officers to harass them.

The cops raided the entertainment joint and shut it down, before arresting the patrons on trumped-up charges.

Ichungwa has been facing hostility in his constituency because of his political dalliance with President Ruto and frequent attacks on embattled President Rigathi Gachagua, who was recently impeached by the Parliament.

Watch video.

Wenye Nchi: Police Raid Texas Bar in Kikuyu, Shut It Down And Arrest Patrons After They Shouted ''Ichungwa Must Go'' pic.twitter.com/u6ni9uWXFk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 10, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.