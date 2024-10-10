Self-declared Prophet JEMERIAH KIOKO claims he has an anointed scarf from Israel that performs instant miracles - Watch Video.





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Self-declared prophet Jeremiah Kioko, the founder of Jesus Is Coming Deliverance and Healing Ministry, is among the rogue city preachers preying on their brainwashed followers.

The controversial preacher, who runs a church in Nairobi CBD, is notorious for staging miracles to prey on hopeless Kenyans who flock to his church all week long.

Prophet Kioko now claims that he has an ‘anointed scarf’ from Israel that allegedly performs instant miracles.

He was filmed in his church waving the alleged ‘anointed’ scarf during a miracle service.

The controversial prophet told his church members that they would receive instant healing and miracles after waving the scarf.

Watch the video.

Self-declared Prophet Jeremiah Kioko claims he has an anointed scarf from Israel that performs instant miracles even as Ruto tells church leaders to regulate themselves pic.twitter.com/mzIA7ddZ2b — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 10, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.