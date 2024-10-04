We will be very brutal – RUTO’s senior advisor MOSES KURIA threatens hospitals demanding cash and turning away patients amid SHIF transition





Friday, October 4, 2024 – President William Ruto’s senior member of the Council of Economic Advisors Moses Kuria has revealed how the government will deal with hospitals that demand cash and turn away patients amid the transition from NHIF to SHIF.

In a statement, Kuria revealed that no Kenyan who has registered for the Social Health Authority will be turned away from any hospital when seeking health services.

The shift from NHIF to SHIF brought about frustration and confusion in hospitals nationwide, where some patients had to wait for their details to be approved while others were turned away.

Many patients reported being forced to pay for essential services, such as dialysis, out of pocket.

However, Moses Kuria revealed that no one should be turned away.

According to the former Public Service Cabinet Secretary, the issues being experienced as teething problems that will eventually fizzle out with time.

"Nobody who is a member of SHIF/SHA from a licensed contracted facility is supposed to be turned away for any reason", Kuria said.

Kuria condemned the ongoing cases where patients are being forced to use cash to pay for some services.

Pointing out to a report he got from Meru County, Moses Kuria revealed that he contacted Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza over the issue where he communicated his insistence that no patient should be paying cash to access services.

The advisor went ahead to reveal that the government is working on establishing hotline numbers where Kenyans who have been turned away can report such cases.

Kuria has encouraged Kenyans to report such incidences since reporting will help the Government point out facilities that are not complying.

The Kenyan DAILY POST