We will be very brutal – RUTO’s senior advisor MOSES KURIA threatens hospitals demanding cash and turning away patients amid SHIF transition

Friday, October 4, 2024 – President William Ruto’s senior member of the Council of Economic Advisors Moses Kuria has revealed how the government will deal with hospitals that demand cash and turn away patients amid the transition from NHIF to SHIF.
In a statement, Kuria revealed
that no Kenyan who has registered for the Social Health Authority will be
turned away from any hospital when seeking health services.
The shift from NHIF to SHIF
brought about frustration and confusion in hospitals nationwide, where some
patients had to wait for their details to be approved while others were turned
away.
Many patients reported being forced
to pay for essential services, such as dialysis, out of pocket.
However, Moses Kuria revealed
that no one should be turned away.
According to the former Public
Service Cabinet Secretary, the issues being experienced as teething problems
that will eventually fizzle out with time.
"Nobody who is a member
of SHIF/SHA from a licensed contracted facility is supposed to be
turned away for any reason", Kuria said.
Kuria condemned the ongoing
cases where patients are being forced to use cash to pay for some services.
Pointing out to a report he got
from Meru County, Moses Kuria revealed that he contacted Meru Governor Kawira
Mwangaza over the issue where he communicated his insistence that no patient
should be paying cash to access services.
The advisor went ahead to reveal
that the government is working on establishing hotline numbers where Kenyans
who have been turned away can report such cases.
Kuria has encouraged Kenyans to
report such incidences since reporting will help the Government point out
facilities that are not complying.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments