A 50-year-old Luo man nabbed by detectives transporting bhang worth Ksh 7 Million in a heavily tinted Voxy after a dramatic chase (PHOTOs).

Friday, October 4, 2024 - Coordinated efforts between detectives, traffic, and general duties officers from Voi Police Station saw the arrest of a trafficker who attempted to slip through officer’s fingers, seizing Bhang worth over Sh7 million in the streets.
The trafficker,
Collins Otieno Angwech, 50, was behind the wheel of a grey Voxy KCK 054X,
crammed to the gills with the illicit cargo.
When traffic
officers near Izera Ranch signalled him to stop, Angwech, in a foolhardy move,
floored the accelerator and bolted toward Mombasa.
This reckless dash triggered an immediate
response from the DCI and general duty officers, who sprang into action without
missing a beat, setting off a high-octane chase.
After a
heart-pounding pursuit, the vehicle was finally intercepted off-road.
Under the
watchful eyes of the officers, it was escorted back to Voi Police Station.
In the vehicle,
1,315 rolls and eight and a half sacks of Bhang, with an estimated street value
of Sh7,135,500 were recovered.
Angwech now finds himself in a tight spot,
detained at Voi Police station as the wheels of justice turn.
Meanwhile, the confiscated narcotics and the Voxy are being held as exhibits.
