A 50-year-old Luo man nabbed by detectives transporting bhang worth Ksh 7 Million in a heavily tinted Voxy after a dramatic chase (PHOTOs).





Friday, October 4, 2024 - Coordinated efforts between detectives, traffic, and general duties officers from Voi Police Station saw the arrest of a trafficker who attempted to slip through officer’s fingers, seizing Bhang worth over Sh7 million in the streets.

The trafficker, Collins Otieno Angwech, 50, was behind the wheel of a grey Voxy KCK 054X, crammed to the gills with the illicit cargo.

When traffic officers near Izera Ranch signalled him to stop, Angwech, in a foolhardy move, floored the accelerator and bolted toward Mombasa.

This reckless dash triggered an immediate response from the DCI and general duty officers, who sprang into action without missing a beat, setting off a high-octane chase.

After a heart-pounding pursuit, the vehicle was finally intercepted off-road.

Under the watchful eyes of the officers, it was escorted back to Voi Police Station.

In the vehicle, 1,315 rolls and eight and a half sacks of Bhang, with an estimated street value of Sh7,135,500 were recovered.

Angwech now finds himself in a tight spot, detained at Voi Police station as the wheels of justice turn.

Meanwhile, the confiscated narcotics and the Voxy are being held as exhibits.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.