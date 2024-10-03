A 50-year-old Luo man nabbed by detectives transporting bhang worth Ksh 7 Million in a heavily tinted Voxy after a dramatic chase (PHOTOs).


Friday, October 4, 2024 - Coordinated efforts between detectives, traffic, and general duties officers from Voi Police Station saw the arrest of a trafficker who attempted to slip through officer’s fingers, seizing Bhang worth over Sh7 million in the streets.

The trafficker, Collins Otieno Angwech, 50, was behind the wheel of a grey Voxy KCK 054X, crammed to the gills with the illicit cargo.

When traffic officers near Izera Ranch signalled him to stop, Angwech, in a foolhardy move, floored the accelerator and bolted toward Mombasa.

 This reckless dash triggered an immediate response from the DCI and general duty officers, who sprang into action without missing a beat, setting off a high-octane chase.

After a heart-pounding pursuit, the vehicle was finally intercepted off-road.

Under the watchful eyes of the officers, it was escorted back to Voi Police Station.

In the vehicle, 1,315 rolls and eight and a half sacks of Bhang, with an estimated street value of Sh7,135,500 were recovered.

 Angwech now finds himself in a tight spot, detained at Voi Police station as the wheels of justice turn.

Meanwhile, the confiscated narcotics and the Voxy are being held as exhibits.




The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments