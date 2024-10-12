We have a deal! RUTO’s government bulldozes its way and signs a deal with Adani despite public uproar





Saturday, October 12, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto has finally signed the power deal with Adani Holdings despite public uproar.

This was announced by Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi yesterday.

The deal involves the construction of 422 kilometres of vital transmission lines.

According to Wandayi, the controversial deal marks a huge shift in power transmission across the country.

The contract, finalised on October 9, 2024, comes after four months of intense negotiations, during which the Adani Group faced scrutiny regarding its operational practices.

Despite concerns surrounding the Adani Group, which has been embroiled in various controversies, Wandayi has defended the partnership, highlighting the critical need for enhanced electricity infrastructure to support Kenya’s burgeoning economy.

“Kenyans are well aware of the significant challenge that our country faces with persistent power blackouts,” Wandayi stated.

Details about the agreement remain scarce, as KETRACO has opted not to disclose specifics.

The project's cost, estimated at Ksh95.68 billion (approximately USD 736.51 million), will be financed through a combination of debt and equity raised by the Adani Group, with repayment expected over 30 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST