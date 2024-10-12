ODM MP accuses ANNE WAIGURU of sponsoring online polls to portray herself as the favorite candidate to succeed GACHAGUA





Saturday, October 12, 2024 - An outspoken ODM MP has accused Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru of paying bloggers to sponsor online polls aimed at convincing President William Ruto that she is the favorite candidate to replace Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President, ahead of the Senate's expected approval of his impeachment next week.

Commenting on social media on Saturday, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi claimed to have credible reports that Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is manipulating online polls to position herself as the top contender to succeed Rigathi Gachagua.

“I am sorry guys, I pulled down my polls after I received credible information that people affiliated with Waiguru were paying bloggers to vote, which would have given undue advantage to one candidate to the detriment of the principle of fairness.

“I will do another one using other means. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to those who had genuinely cast their vote! KENYA NEEDS A RENAISSANCE!” Amisi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST