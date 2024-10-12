ODM MP accuses ANNE WAIGURU of sponsoring online polls to portray herself as the favorite candidate to succeed GACHAGUA

Saturday, October 12, 2024 - An outspoken ODM MP has accused Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru of paying bloggers to sponsor online polls aimed at convincing President William Ruto that she is the favorite candidate to replace Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President, ahead of the Senate's expected approval of his impeachment next week.
Commenting on social media on Saturday, Saboti MP Caleb
Amisi claimed to have credible reports that Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is
manipulating online polls to position herself as the top contender to succeed
Rigathi Gachagua.
“I am sorry guys, I pulled down
my polls after I received credible information that people affiliated with
Waiguru were paying bloggers to vote, which would have given undue advantage to
one candidate to the detriment of the principle of fairness.
“I will do another one using
other means. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to those who had genuinely cast
their vote! KENYA NEEDS A RENAISSANCE!” Amisi
wrote on his Twitter page.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments